CLINTON -- Have you ever wanted to see your teacher pretend to be a wizard? Here’s your chance.
Clinton Community College Gaming Guild Adviser Mat Endress will run a Dungeons and Dragons game for a group of CCC’s faculty and staff. For many of them, it will be there first time ever playing.
Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game first published in 1974 and is commonly recognized as the beginning of modern role-playing games and the role-playing game industry.
The early success of Dungeons & Dragons led to a proliferation of similar game systems. In 2004, Dungeons & Dragons remained the best-known, and best-selling, role-playing game in the U.S., with an estimated 20 million people having played the game, and more than $1 billion in book and equipment sales worldwide.
Dungeons & Dragons allows each player to create their own Player Character (PC). These characters embark upon imaginary adventures within a fantasy setting. A Dungeon Master (DM) serves as the game's referee and storyteller, while maintaining the setting in which the adventures occur, and playing the role of the inhabitants of the game world. The characters form a party and they interact with the setting's inhabitants and each other. Together they solve dilemmas, engage in battles, and gather treasure and knowledge.
In the process, the characters earn experience points (XP) in order to rise in levels, and become increasingly powerful over a series of separate gaming sessions.
The event will be streamed live on YouTube, and viewers will be able to vote on a number of outcomes in the game during the broadcast, including the coveted Most Valuable Adventurer award. The broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. July 24 and run until approximately 8 p.m.
Visit CCC’s social media pages at www.eicc.edu for the stream link. For more information, contact Mat Endress at (563) 244-7001 or mendress@eicc.edu.
