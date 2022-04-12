FULTON, Ill. - Gallery-wide vintage Easter and spring exhibits can be seen at the Considine Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, on Easter Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and on following Sundays in April from 2-4 p.m. unless otherwise posted,
The gallery will show handmade fine art holiday pieces up to 1950, when items then became mostly machine made. The current displays will range from detailed castle scenes to thatched-roof prints creating backdrops for the many vintage Easter scenes that will delight the eyes and souls of viewers.
This type of repository of holiday past may be the only one located in the Midwest. Next December, the Gallery will primarily contain the fine arts of Christmases past up to the 1950s. The current Easter and spring displays are interim exhibitions - perhaps never to be set up again in completeness once the Christmas of the Past Gallery is ready. However, the Gallery will still show smaller collections of festive celebrations.
Arlene (Rose) Considine has been an avid collector of the fine antique arts for 65 years and now wishes for all to view these artfully made Easter and Castle wonders. Many Polish and Ukrainian hand-painted eggs will also be on display.
Cost is $5 for adults. Children can view at no cost.
