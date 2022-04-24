CLINTON - Clinton Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 68th season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 30 in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
Guest soloist for the evening is violinist Naha Greenholtz. She will perform Mozart’s Fourth Violin Concerto accompanied by the orchestra.
Greenholtz is concertmaster of the Quad City Symphony and Madison Symphony, and her past engagements include concertmaster appearances with the Oregon, Omaha, and Memphis symphonies, the San Francisco Ballet, the Calgary Philharmonic, and a 2-year residency with the National Ballet of Canada in Toronto.
Her 2018-2020 seasons have included regular guest concertmaster appearances with the Chicago Philharmonic, the Louisiana Philharmonic, and the Australian Ballet in Melbourne.
The concert is the sixth of the season. The orchestra is conducted by Brian Dollinger, now completing his 14th season in that position.
The orchestra will also perform the Fifth Symphony by Tchaikovsky. Written in 1888, it is a “cyclical symphony,” according to CSO’s program annotator and flutist Karin Anderson-Sweet. “The "fate theme" moves from a funereal, dark opening to a triumphant, dramatic close.”
Full program notes and other information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
Admission to the concert is by season ticket, or by individual adult concert tickets, available at the door for $20. All students are admitted free, and an adult with a student will be admitted for half price.
Remaining in the Symphony season are the two traditional events on the first weekend in June. Saturday evening is the return of the Symphony’s fund-raising event, “A Symphonic Affair,” at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room. The event has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID restrictions. The annual free outdoor pops concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Sunday of that weekend at the Riverview Band Shell.
The annual fund drive for support of the Symphony’s 69th season will begin in late summer.
There are seats open on the Symphony’s board of directors, and interested people can contact board president Bill Zickau at 242-4450 or wzickau@mchsi.com. Board members handle the operational and business side of the corporation, although an interest and appreciation for the artistic side is an advantage.
