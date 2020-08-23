MORRISON, Ill. — A Luray, Virginia, man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Saturday.
According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, Grant Wiegert was flown by Medforce to Iowa City following an accident near U.S. Highway 30 east of Millard Road.
Kolynn Nelson of Clinton, the other driver in the crash, refused treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials released no additional information. The crash is under investigation.
