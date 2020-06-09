CLINTON — The 2020 Clinton Virtual Go Red for Women Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke will take place as a virtual event this year.
This signature event, chaired by Brandi Carney, customer experience director of HyVee, and Regina Lehman, human resource manager of Sethness Products, will be held virtually via zoom on July 17 and is designed to raise awareness of a woman’s greatest health threat: cardiovascular disease. Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and the Clinton luncheon is locally sponsored by MercyOne Medical Center, MAC and KROS.
The luncheon will feature a keynote speaker and survivor. Both are from the Clinton community.
To purchase tickets and for more information, contact Christine Taylor at Christine.Taylor@Heart.org or visit Heart.org/ClintonGoRed.
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat. One in three women in Clinton live with some form of cardiovascular disease and it’s on the rise in younger women.
To prevent cardiovascular disease, women should understand family health history, know their numbers – the key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease and stroke: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index – and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing blood pressure. Risk factors within women’s control include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet, obesity/overweight and Type 2 diabetes.
This year marks the 16th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s launch of the Go Red for Women movement nationwide. Go Red for Women is rooted in raising awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.