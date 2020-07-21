CLINTON — Kathy Leggett of Future Ready Iowa will explain the organization’s purpose and goals during Friday’s Business Roundtable.
Hosted by Clinton Regional Development Corporation, Business Roundtable presents different speakers each month to inform businesses in the Clinton area about their organizations.
From 9-10 a.m. Friday, the CRDC staff and Leggett will talk about Future Ready Iowa, an initiative to connect Iowans to the education and training required to secure well-paying careers.
They will discuss Future Ready Iowa’s goal of seeing 70% of Iowans with education and training beyond high school by 2025, employer roles and opportunities, apprenticeships, scholarships and grant programs and Future Ready’s virtual mentoring program.
Friday’s event will be virtual. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crbr-wkathy-leggett-of-future-ready-iowa-tickets-112681515446?aff=CRBRFutureReadyIowa.
The Clinton Region Business Roundtable is free and open to everyone interested in learning more about the programs and initiatives that impact the Greater Clinton Region, CRDC said.
