CLINTON — As cases of the coronavirus began to increase across the Gateway area, governors from both sides of the Mississippi River said they were willing to do whatever is necessary to save small businesses during these unprecedented times.
Federal lawmakers also passed legislation aimed at small businesses, and many of them did receive help. But there are some small business owners, including Mark and Shelley Dann of Clinton, who are finding themselves without any assistance so far.
The couple own two Iron Horse Fitness Clubs, one in Clinton and the other in Savanna, Illinois. Lack of financial assistance forced them this week to decide to close their Savanna gym.
“We had members quitting because they’re unsure what’s going to happen,” Mark told the Clinton Herald on Wednesday. “There, we lease the building, and with members quitting and stuff and the money wasn’t there to pay for all the utilities and the lease.”
Mark and Shelley are the only two employees at their company. This became problematic for them when they started to apply for assistance from the government. Shelley said many of the loans had certain requirements, such as having between three and 20 employees. Because there are only two, they were automatically disqualified.
Additionally, she said, other grants were designated for certain groups, such as non-profits, faith-based, or women-owned businesses. That also made them ineligible.
Shelley said they are trying to remain optimistic despite what seems to be a bleak future.
“We didn’t qualify, so we ended up applying for a loan and are waiting to hear back,” Shelley said. “We are just waiting to see if we make it, or we don’t make it. Fingers crossed.”
Stephen Clements, senior vice president at Citizens First Bank in Clinton, said many small businesses that did not qualify are sole proprietors with no employees. He added that the SBA Payroll Protection Program guidelines state that if you did not show a profit in 2019, you are not eligible for the program. Clements said that also made it challenging for small businesses.
“This made it difficult for several businesses that had expenses in excess of their profits for 2019,” Clements said. “Businesses were also not able to add back in non-cash expenses, such as depreciation expense, into their calculation for the potential loan amount.”
Nevertheless, hope is still out there for small business owners like the Danns.
The Senate has approved an additional $310 billion in funding. The bill is headed to the House now and expected to be voted on Thursday, according to Clements.
He said within that $310 billion, $60 billion is set aside for small lenders and community financial institutions and $60 billion is going to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. He cautioned that lawmakers have not released any guidance as to whether the rules to apply will be different, so it is too soon to tell if those who did not previously qualify will this time.
The Danns say all they can do is hope for the best at this point. They are moving all of the gym equipment from the Savanna location to Clinton. They said their goal is to have a gym membership drive in May if things open back up in Iowa, and they will waive all the sign-up fees. Additionally, they have done some work inside the gym in the hope of attracting new members.
“We bought masks for members too,” Mark said. “We would like to see everybody get in shape, and we want to show our appreciation to everyone who’s been supporting us.”
