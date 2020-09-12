Growing up near Lake Red Rock, Phil Visser spent many days on public land fishing, enjoying central Iowa’s waterways, and hunting.
He’s turned a love of the outdoors and tending to nature into a career that has brought him to Clinton County.
Visser was recently named the new Clinton County Conservation director after filling the same role in Appanoose County along the state’s southern border. Recreation outlets in that county include Iowa’s second-largest lake, Lake Rathbun, Honey Creek State Park, as well as several watersheds, including the Chariton River. He managed the care of over 100 acres of public land, including campgrounds, playgrounds, trails and wildlife areas.
After 3 1/2 years in that position, Visser eyed Clinton County for its recreation opportunities and proximity to the Mississippi River.
“I’m a fisherman, so it was definitely something that I was interested in,” Visser said. “I can’t say I’ve spent a lot of time on the Mississippi, but I spent most of my life in Iowa, and I grew up in the Pella area on the Des Moines River.”
Visser said the more time he spent on Iowa’s public waterways and in state parks as a youngster, the more he came to appreciate their splendor.
“I didn’t grow up on a farm. My family owned a couple of acres. We didn’t have a hundred acres of ground where I could just go and do whatever I wanted,” Visser said. “So a lot of what I did was on public ground and I grew up on bike trails, horseback riding, and those type of things. I spent a lot of time on public ground and that’s where I started to learn (public recreation) is important.”
Visser hopes to take that same passion and apply it to Clinton County.
“I wanted to come somewhere I felt like I could make a difference,” he said. “I’m hoping that I can do that here.”
Since beginning his gig in July, Visser said he’s toured areas of the county and taken in the sights, but said his first order of duty has been gaining an understanding of the department’s inner workings.
“These first couple weeks, and possibly the next month or so, is just me trying to observe what’s going on here and what’s working well,” Visser said. “And I’m seeing a lot of things that are working very well.”
Visser praised Clinton County Conservation’s naturalists, Mark Roberts, Chuck Jacobsen, Jessica Steines and Jill Schmidt. He said he appreciates the infrastructure Clinton County Conservation has in place, including Rock Creek Eco Center and its neighboring campground.
“I’ve been really impressed with our environmental education programs here,” he said. “We have four naturalists who are doing a great job under very difficult circumstances right now. They have found ways where they can continue to reach out to people even though we’re not having our traditional programs.”
Visser’s career began in Utah. He studied environmental and natural resource economics at Utah State University and spent “probably too much time” exploring Cache National Forest in the state’s northeast corner.
From there he moved back to Iowa and began work as a park technician at Roberts Creek Park near Lake Red Rock. That job taught him the ins and outs of park maintenance. Then, the move to Appanoose County opened his eyes to the administrative side of conservation work.
“There’s a lot to this job, it’s not just making sure that the parks are mowed,” he said. “It’s making sure things are funded, and making sure that we have working relationships with everybody.”
In Appanoose County, he worked closely with the Department of Natural Resources, federal government, Army Corps of Engineers, and city governments.
High on Visser’s to-do list in Clinton County is finding a way to provide camping that isn’t annually threatened by flooding. The campgrounds at Rock Creek south of Camanche provide conservation with cash flow in the summer, and its frequent closure in recent years has hurt the department’s bottom line.
Visser’s top priority, especially early on in his tenure, is to communicate with the public. He’s gauging what Clinton County residents want to see in their parks and recreation spaces. Especially in the COVID-19 pandemic era, recreation can provide an outlet for energy expulsion.
“I just tell people to get out a little bit, but also to remember to practice social distancing,” he said. “It’s possible to enjoy recreation without fear.”
Clinton County’s parks are open for public use; all county buildings are open but require face coverings.
Mycountyparks/county/clinton.com is a resource the public can use to learn about events hosted by Clinton County Conservation.
To contact Visser at the Clinton County Conservation office, call (563) 847-7202 or email conservation@clintoncounty-ia.gov.
