John Goldsmith will present a program titled "Three Frenchmen and a Goat" on May 21 at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Ill. Goldsmith founded the DeMoulin Museum, which showcases an entrepreneurial family that launched a factory in 1892 as a maker of regalia and paraphernalia for Modern Woodmen of America. Their descendants continued transitioning for over 130 years. Today, they are one of six remaining band uniform manufacturers in America. Submitted photo