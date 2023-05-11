FULTON, Ill. — Volunteer millers will host a program titled "Three Frenchmen and a Goat".
This quirky title relates the story of three brothers of French and Swiss immigrants during the late 19th century. These first-generation Americans created a company in Greenville, Illinois that made fraternal initiation oddities and later transitioned to colorful marching band uniforms.
The DeMoulins were the entrepreneurs who launched the factory in 1892 as a maker of regalia and paraphernalia for Modern Woodmen of America. Their descendants continued transitioning for over 130 years. Today, they are one of six remaining band uniform manufacturers in America. This program is a tribute to their invention, imagination, and industry.
John Goldsmith best relates their story. His mother was a 50-year employee of the company. In 2010, John founded the DeMoulin Museum, which has been featured on several television programs. The public is invited to attend.
The presentation will be 2 p.m. May 21 at the Windmill Cultural Center at 111 10th Ave., Fulton, across from the Dutch windmill.
This month’s presentation is offered through a grant from the Illinois Humanities program. Presentations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities.
For information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, http://www.cityoffulton or call (563) 249-6115.
