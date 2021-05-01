CLINTON — Clinton’s RAGBRAI committees are putting out a call for volunteers as they gear up for the thousands of bicyclists who will flood the city right before and on the last day of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
The local executive and advisory committees spent countless hours in March and April planning the route, working to solidify the logistics, creating a parking plan, and formulating plans for all the subcommittees, according to organizers.
Clinton’s main responsibilities are parking and overseeing bicyclists’ vehicles before the ride and throughout the week, and managing the dip site at the Mississippi River that signifies the end of the annual week-long ride on July 31.
Bicyclists often park at the end town on the eastern border of the state prior to the ride and get transportation to the start point on the western border of the state. When they arrive at the last city, their vehicles are in that town after being parked there all week.
Starting July 23 and finishing July 24, Clinton RAGBRAI needs volunteers to help park upward of 1,000 cars. Cars will park in the old Allied Steel lot or out on Liberty Square. Volunteers are needed to check in riders and to help park vehicles. Then the entire week of July 24-30, RAGBRAI needs service organizations and groups to help monitor the parking lots.
“There will be a small contribution made to service organizations for volunteering. Volunteers will receive an official RAGBRAI volunteer T-shirt as well. Shifts can vary, but we are looking for volunteers to cover shifts all day Friday, then 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Saturday,” said Kehly Kennedy Ivory, Publicity Committee and Website/Social Media Manager.
On July 31, the last day of the ride, cyclists will come in on Clinton’s Main Avenue, head south on Pershing Boulevard, and dip their tires at Ninth Avenue. Cyclists will then exit on Riverview Drive and out Fifth Avenue. Volunteers are needed for hospitality throughout the route, hospitality at the dip site, and to help with entertainment.
“We are excited to see the long-term impact of showcasing our two business districts and our riverfront to what could be 15,000 outside eyes,” said Gregg Obren, of the Clinton RAGBRAI Executive Committee. “What makes this year so interesting is that unlike usual end-town years, Clinton can see a decent impact being the last day. RAGBRAI says things like ‘expect it to be a brunch type crowd’ and also charters aren’t necessarily leaving any earlier than usual. So we can see people milling around town from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Imagine if 1,000 people come back. I’ve been involved in numerous RAGBRAIs and this year feels unique.”
Committees also are working to offer visitors things to do the last day of the ride.
“From what we are hearing, this year an end town is going to see more people looking for things to do than ever before. We have multiple zones of entertainment as we hope to slow riders down and let them take in two business districts and the riverfront,” said Kris Wiersema, of the Entertainment Committee. “We need volunteers to help take pictures at the dip site, help usher cyclists through town and the dip site, and help with general hospitality leading into the final day.”
If you are interested in volunteering for RAGBRAI, contact Lesley Webster, director of the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, at lwebster@clintonia.org or Clinton Sawmill Museum Director Matt Parbs at 242-0343. You can also apply to volunteer on https://www.facebook.com/ClintonRAGBRAI or go to ragbrai.com/route-maps/dewitt to register to volunteer.
“This is going to be a great summer event,” said Webster, who is in her first year as Clinton’s CVB director. “I want to thank our whole team for welcoming me into a new position and helping me get up to speed. It is a great way to learn the community and I’m excited to welcome cyclists from around the country to the best riverfront in America.”
This year’s RAGBRAI host towns are Le Mars, Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, DeWitt and Clinton.
