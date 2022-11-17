DEWITT – Todd Noack, director of Life Connections Peer Respite Services, in DeWitt, knows firsthand how supportive the DeWitt community can be.
Right now, Noack is feeling especially grateful for the time a group of volunteers recently dedicated to making sure guests who come to utilize services will be able to do so in a safe manner.
It was last June when a crowd of people gathered at the former Winsther Motel — and the adjoining house — to dedicate the space as the new peer-run respite house.
The original house, “Rhonda’s House,” was located behind Genesis Medical Center on Hospital Drive in DeWitt. Last year, Genesis officials announced they needed the property to fulfill expansion plans. So, Noack and Life Connections began searching for the next location of Rhonda’s House and found it along 11th Street.
The home provides a safe place for people who either need a mental reset, to escape a bad situation or a solution to any number of troubles. Rhonda’s House works with organizations around DeWitt, including civic clubs, the DeWitt Referral Center and the DeWitt Fitness Center to provide resources to the home’s guests.
Since they moved into the five-bedroom home (which can provide respite to two more individuals than the previous home), Noack said things have been going well.
However, Noack said there was one guest who used a walker and couldn’t get into the home without a handicapped-accessible ramp.
A group of volunteers stepped up to devote their spare time, a little bit at a time, to build a ramp and satisfy that need.
The sidewalk leading to the front of the house was dug up and DeWitt police officer Justin Witt hauled it away and put down gravel.
DeWitt Nite Lions member Ryan Birney, president of Clinton Engineering, said the Nite Lions — as well as Clinton Engineering — had been searching for more community service projects. So, building a new ramp for Life Connections made sense.
“Clinton Engineering provided the brainpower and equipment, and the Nite Lions provided the manpower,” Birney related. “That’s how it all came to fruition.”
Noack said the volunteers came up with the design, and Spahn & Rose, in DeWitt, gave him a discount on the necessary materials.
Volunteers said while they often donate money to various organizations, offering up a little physical exertion was a nice change of pace.
“Doing something hands on feels good,” said Nite Lions member and volunteer Scott Porth. “It was fun.”
Noack said he was thankful for the volunteers who took time out of their busy schedules to lend a helping hand.
“Life Connections Peer Recovery Services feels so supported,” he shared. “I’m so thankful to these volunteers. This is going to allow more people get the support they need in times of distress.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.