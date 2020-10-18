CLINTON — Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, would like to see the state fund education at a higher level, give more bargaining rights to public employees and provide more rehabilitation for people arrested on drug crimes, Wolfe said.
But her hands are tied.
“Republicans have had control of the entire House," Wolfe said. "Basically, nothing moves forward in the Iowa House unless the Republican leadership lets it go through.”
Wolfe is running for a sixth term for the state’s 98th District seat, squaring off against Republican Joma Short in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The only way Wolfe can bring change is to maintain a good relationship with Republican colleagues, she said. She’s co-sponsored bills with Republicans, and when Republicans introduced bills that Wolfe knew would pass without her support, she suggested compromises “to mitigate some of the problems I saw with the bills.”
Wolfe and State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt, worked together five years to pass the hotel-motel excise tax bill, finally getting it through both the Iowa House and Senate this year.
“At least 90% of the bills that pass in the Iowa House are bipartisan and non-controversial,” Wolfe said. “Where we differed are the bills I haven’t supported but they passed anyway.”
In 2017, Republicans controlled the House, the Senate and the Governorship. “The first thing they did was to file a bill that gutted our collective bargaining,” said Wolfe.
The move didn’t make Iowa better, said Wolfe, and it didn’t make Clinton County better. “I think it’s made it more difficult to attract people to come to a more rural area and work in [public] fields,” said Wolfe.
The Iowa Statehouse has no balance right now, Wolfe said, no room for negotiation. “I think we have to have more Democrats in the Iowa House so we have more of a balance.”
The 2018 historic income tax reform cut taxes by about $2 billion over five years, said Wolfe. That was supposed to spur economic development, and it may have in Polk County and the surrounding area.
“These kind of bills do encourage more people to settle in our urban areas,” Wolfe said, but they don’t help Clinton County.
Republicans are running Iowa like a business, Wolfe said. Rural areas and small businesses don’t generate as much revenue as Polk County, “so we are always going to lose that kind of balancing test.”
Lawmakers need to realize there is some inherent value in smaller counties, she said.
Wolfe said the Iowa Legislature needs to focus on education during its next session. “Our schools are desperately doing what they can to make it work, but it’s going to cost a lot of money.
“Every year our schools say we need more funding. We have cut and cut and cut, and we can’t keep doing this,” said Wolfe.
“I also think we need to focus on local control.” The Republican majority says it favors local control, “except when they don’t,” Wolfe said.
Clinton County hasn’t been served well over the last four years, Wolfe said. Bills to fund education, substance abuse programs and other programs “to give people a hand up,” don’t make it through.
“I hope people remember… that it’s been the Republican party that has had control,” Wolfe said.
