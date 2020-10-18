CLINTON — Joma Short was part of a silent majority that objected to the direction politics have moved in the United States. She decided to become part of the solution.
Government policies are destructive to families, Short said. She hopes to change that by becoming a member of the Iowa Legislature.
Short grew up in Rockford, Illinois, she said. Her father is a Nigerian-American who came to the United States for graduate school. That’s where he met Short’s mother, an African-American and Apache Native-American born and raised in Chicago.
Short has lived in large cities such as Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Kansas City, she said. Clinton appealed to Short because of its slow pace and family atmosphere. “I think it was just so different for me,” she said.
Short had planned to return to Kansas city to become a police officer, but she decided to stay in Clinton. A Republican, Short faces incumbent Democrat Mary Wolfe in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Short serves as worship pastor for Faith Center Church in Clinton and Albany, Illinois, she said. She worked as a youth pastor at churches in Kansas City and Minneapolis.
She's also a substitute teacher for Clinton High School and Gateway Learning Center. “I like teenagers,” Short said. She wants them to be “all God wants them to be.”
Government gets in the way of that, Short said. She wants to change that. “I was really frustrated with the way things were going politically. ... It’s extreme.”
Instead of keeping quiet and allowing other agendas to advance unopposed, Short wants to give people an option.
“I really want to represent Clinton County really well,” Short said. A major concern for her is economic development. “I feel our area is depressed.”
Short wants to work with local governments on incentives, such as Peanut Butter's student loan forgiveness program, to revitalize Clinton. She wants to develop programs for young people that will give them leadership skills “and make them want to stay here,” she said.
“I really want to work with our law enforcement,” said Short. For the size of the community, Clinton has a significant drug problem, she said. The city built a jail and offers mental health programs, but it needs to deal with one of the root causes — drug use.
“It feeds the crime rate, and it feeds mental illness,” said Short. “I’m not saying I have all the solutions, but I do want to have that conversation.”
Short would also like to see improvement in race relations. Though the African-American mother of two mixed-race daughters has been on the receiving end of racist comments and actions, they didn’t come from Clinton police.
It’s crazy to defund police, Short said.
Legislators are doing a good job funding schools, Short said during a forum in September. This year's increase was 2.3%.
“If you put me in office, I will ensure that our students get what they need,” Short said. “Now I can’t promise fictitious numbers. You can’t pull money out of the air.
"I feel like there has been an unfair pin or slant," Short said, "like ‘Oh, we don’t fund schools. We don’t fund schools.’ But we do. We’ve been funding schools.“
