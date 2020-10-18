CLINTON — Norlin Mommsen discussed his reelection campaign by phone while sitting on his tractor.
"I am a farmer," said the incumbent who represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives. And his mind is often on farm issues.
"One of the things that I have worked tirelessly on … is water quality," Mommsen said. "Right now it's too geared to state funding." People don't want to take the initiative unless someone — the government — pays them.
"We need to show that there’s a value either to the landlord or the [tenant], … how it will effect their bottom line."
Soil health is the next step, Mommsen said, "because if we improve our soil health, ... the offshoot is improved water quality."
Improved soil health brings a financial benefit to producers," Mommsen said. "We're trying to quantify that, to give a number to it. Numbers people can take to the bank. Then we’ll change the whole mindset."
Opponents to the Republican-led Iowa Legislature are more likely to cite concerns with education funding and collective bargaining than with agricultural issues.
"The collective bargaining was a necessary change for Iowa," said Mommsen. "The process got skewed, and we needed to bring it back to the middle."
Contrary to the way the Chapter 20 changes have been portrayed, the parties can negotiate more than salary, Mommsen said. "There is a list of items that can be negotiated if it is agreed to by both parties," Mommsen said.
"People need to read the bill and not go by the talking points. ... I think it's very fair for everybody."
As far as money for education, Mommsen said, "We've always maintained increasing funding." During the last legislative session, the State allocated $100 million in new money for schools, he said.
Funding for kindergarten through 12th grades is 45% of the state's budget, Mommsen said. State funding for community colleges and institutions governed by the Board of Regents raises that percentage to 55%.
"Throw in Medicaid, which is about 19%, [and] 75% of the budget is gone before we start talking about agriculture and other things."
People talk about the SSA, supplemental state aid, Mommsen said, but that's only about 43% of the money a school district receives. "There are multiple funding streams they get."
The state helps rural schools by capping transportation costs at $316 per student, Mommsen said. "No school district will pay more than that to get a student to the front door. That's above and beyond SSA numbers."
Some school districts in western Iowa were paying over $1,000 a student, Mommsen said.
Supplemental state aid is about $6,800 per student, Mommsen said. "Transportation cost is so critical. Clinton schools have very low transportation cost. They can use that to educate the students. Rural schools have spent too much on transportation. It’s an instant inequity."
Mommsen said too many laws were passed in perpetuity, and no one bothers to look at them to see if they need to be changed.
"I think everything should have a sunset, and that would force us to look at it.
"If you had the automatic sunset, if it’s a good program and it's been working, why wouldn’t you continue it? When we never look at it, … I have a problem with that."
The original bill setting up Secure an Advanced Vision for Education tax didn't have a sunset, Mommsen said. "I thought that was extremely important. I fought in committee for that."
The pandemic brought two issues to Mommsen's attention, he said. "One is our broadband. With schools going remotely, we have some areas with ... issues. I think that needs to be addressed more aggressively.
"And then, childcare. ... Shutting schools really put a hardship on parents, and I think it really highlighted some deficiencies in that area."
The Republican from DeWitt has served in the Iowa House since 2015.
