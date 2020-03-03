CLINTON — Clinton School District voters overwhelmingly approved the issue of nearly $39 million in bonds to fund a new high school Tuesday.
Voters approved the measure 74.7% to 25.3%.
Unofficial results show 1,722 votes in favor and 583 against the issue of the bonds.
At the Church of the Open Door, the only polling place for the special election, a steady stream of residents braced against the wind as they made their way inside and lined up for ballots Tuesday afternoon. As many as 20 people waited in line at times as four poll workers checked their names on voter registration rolls.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents answered the question: Shall the Board of Directors of the Clinton Community School District in the County of Clinton, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $38,890,000 to provide funds to conduct a phased demolition of portions of the existing high school building and to construct, build, furnish and equip a new high school building on the same site; and to improve, renovate, remodel, furnish, and equip the Yourd Gym area, including mechanical and electrical systems; to acquire property; and to improve the site, including parking?
Larry Howe voted yes.
“I’m a former high school principal,” said Howe. He spent nearly 20 years at CHS. “There are obviously some needs there.”
The heating and air conditioning had a lot of problems in the 1990s and 2000s, Howe said. Though he likes Vernon Cook Theater, which will be demolished in the renovation plan, the music area does need to be redone. “It’s a hard vote.” Howe said.
“I think they’ve had enough school bond issues,” said Mary Jaeger after voting Tuesday. And the county recently finished building a new jail. “They’re really taxing the properties so much any more,” she said.
“If they did repairs to the school, that would be fine,” said Jaeger, but tearing down parts of the school and rebuilding them is unnecessary.
Bronson Mangler has seen the needs of CHS as his children made their way through the school. One has graduated, one is a senior and one is a sophomore, so none would attend the new school.
“They need to do something about it,” said the 1988 CHS graduate. “It’s an old building.” They’ve replaced the other schools, it’s time to replace the high school, Mangler said.
Jamie Dawes is a substitute teacher for the Clinton Community School District, so she and her husband voted yes. “We both believe the school needs a new building,” Joe Dawes said. “The school is unsafe. It’s time for an upgrade.”{p class=”p2”}The couple have three children, ages 5, 4 and 1 who will eventually benefit from a new high school.{p class=”p2”}
