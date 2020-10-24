CLINTON — A local business owner in her 60s, Nayana Desai voted early, and she voted Democrat.
Desai came to the United States from India in 1983 and became a citizen in 1989, she said while eating ice cream by the river. She’s lived in Clinton about 32 years.
“I’ve been a Democrat since I registered,” Desai said.
Desai voted for the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, in 2020 just as she voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The Democratic Party looks out for the middle class more than the Republican Party does, said Desai. “They think about the regular people.”
President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been wrong, Desai said. “He put everybody in danger.” He didn’t mandate policies advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and exposed White House staff to coronavirus after testing positive for it, she said.
CDC follows science, Desai said. Trump should follow CDC guidance. Right now he’s putting White House people in danger, she said.
President Trump is supposed to be a leader, said Desai. “Whatever he’s doing, people is following. And he’s not wearing a mask.”
If Biden is elected, Desai wants to see him protect Americans from the violence “because ... the black and white war is very dangerous.”
Mary Rannow, a 29-year-old behavioral health intervention specialist in the Clinton area, has voted from the time she was old enough to do so, she said. She supports the Democratic Party.
“I align with their views and goals more than I do with Republicans,” the Savanna, Illinois resident said, and that’s more true after the “mess” of the last four years.
Rannow voted for Clinton in 2016, she said, and she’ll vote for Biden in early absentee voting in Carroll County, Illinois.
Though a person only has to be 35 years old to be president of the United States, that person needs to have a background in politics, Rannow said. Trump doesn’t understand the political system, she said, nor do the people in his administration.
Biden will surround himself with people who understand politics, Rannow said, rather than “shady” people like President Trump and the people he surrounds himself with.
If Biden, who is older, becomes unable to serve as president, Rannow is comfortable with Kamala Harris as president, she said, having found her acceptable during the primaries.
“I liked Biden because I was familiar with him,” said Rannow, “but I did like Harris and [Pete] Buttigieg.”
One issue that frightens Rannow is the rumored repeal of Roe vs. Wade under a Republican administration. “That’s really scary for a lot of women,” Rannow said.
The U.S. needs some sort of police reform, Rannow said. “Something needs to be done to satisfy the citizens of America.”
The pandemic under a Biden administration would have been quite different from the Trump response. “I think Biden would have actually handled it.”
Viruses will always be with us, Rannow said, but the country could have taken more precautions.
Biden would have brought calm to racial tensions, Rannow said. “Trump came about it very hostile and violent, I think.” The country needs a president who can calm tensions.
“I don’t think Trump did that at all. I think he kind of made it worse.”
People think their votes don’t count, said Rannow, and she’s felt that way herself, especially because of the electoral college. But everyone should vote, she said.
“It’s important for everyone to let them know this is what we want,” Rannow said.
John Ketelsen let everyone know what he wants. He emblazoned “Trump 2020” across the top of his commercial building in downtown Clinton. The 52-year-old construction worker isn’t a political junkie, but he’s not ignorant of the issues.
“I try to follow as much as I can,” he said. Ketelsen votes regularly and usually for Republicans. “They seem to be a little more worried about the economy, military, police.”
As a business owner, that’s important to Ketelsen. He voted for Trump in 2016 and will vote for Trump next month, he said.
Much of what Trump spouts, Ketelsen brushes off as bluster. Putting Hillary Clinton in jail, for example. “That was just something to get the crowd going,” Ketelsen said.
Real campaign promises are more likely to be realized, Ketelsen said. “He’s tried to do what he said he was going to do.”
Ketelsen dislikes what’s going on in this country, he said. Riots and looting during Black Lives Matter protests is “a political thing,” he said. “[They’re] just trying to make [Trump] look bad.”
The media says the riots aren’t happening or aren’t that bad, said Ketelsen. “We were in Seattle. We saw it. It’s pretty bad.”
Mobs should be prevented from pulling down statues, Ketelsen said. “And they let it happen. I’d get armed guards around them.” Ketelsen wouldn’t want someone pulling down the statue at the World War I Veterans Memorial on Clinton’s riverfront he said. “It’s just really weird times.”
Those “weird times” extend to the mandates surrounding the pandemic, Ketelsen said. “I think the whole COVID thing’s overweighted. Overplayed.”I haven’t worn a mask yet,” Ketelsen said. “It almost seems they’re pushing things to see what they can get away with. I hope it doesn’t get any worse.”
Ketelsen doesn’t think COVID under Biden would have been better. “I think he’d do the shutdown thing,” Ketelsen said.
For Ketelsen, the economy is the most important issue of the election. The tenants in his commercial building on Fifth Avenue South were doing well until the COVID shutdowns, he said. Up n Trending, a play zone for children, closed in May due to the pandemic. Ketelsen needs a good economy. He needs a tenant, he said.
