CLINTON — Former State Senator Rita Hart likes to be represented by people who listen to their constituents, and that’s the kind of representative she tries to be.
Hart didn’t run for reelection to the Iowa Senate in 2018. She ran as Fred Hubble’s lieutenant governor selection in Hubble’s unsuccessful bid to lead the State of Iowa.
Now Hart is campaigning to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, replacing Democrat Dave Loebsack who declined to run for reelection. Loebsack has endorsed Hart, who is the only Democratic candidate running for the position.
Keeping the seat for the Democratic party is important, Hart said Tuesday. “Every seat is important. And Dave held this seat for 14 years and did that very successfully.”
Voters appreciate the representation Loebsack gave the district, Hart said. “That’s what I hear as I travel around the district. ... Even from the other side of the aisle.”
“[Loebsack] showed up, and they appreciate that that they knew him,” said Hart. He visited residents across the district and listened to what voters had to say.
“I will definitely follow Dave’s example as far as that goes,” said Hart. “I think that is the kind of representative that I like to have, and it’s the kind of representative that I strive to be.”
Hart represented parts of Clinton and Scott counties as an Iowa State Senator from January of 2013 through January 2019. “That’s how I like to work for the district,” Hart said. “Showing up. Working together to solve common problems.”
Hart said she looks forward to meeting with voters to hear what they have to say “and help figure out what I can do to make their lives better. That’s what I did as a State Senator. It’s what I did in the classroom as a teacher for 2 years. It’s what I did as a parent.
“I look forward to continuing to do that. I’m doing that virtually now.”
Though Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District is larger (24 counties) than her State Senate District was, Hart would have represented 99 counties as lieutenant governor. “So this seems manageable,” she said.
“I like the fact that I can go to the farthest part of the district and still make it home at night,” said Hart. She and her husband have a farm south of Wheatland.
“Throughout this campaign it’s been clear that the number one issue is health care,” Hart said. “People talk a lot about the high cost and their ability to be insured.”
Issues that concern voters include high deductibles, co-pays, prescription drugs and the ability of the elderly to remain in their homes when health care is farther away, Hart said.
Access to mental health and ob/gyn services and, now, COVID-19 are major concerns.
“For me, I believe early childhood development,” Hart said. She wants to keep small towns alive and keep small schools open. “We’ve had great concern about small schools and access to good education.
“I think those are the things that people are talking to me about the most.
“I’ve had the great pleasure of talking to a lot of people across the district, and its a great honor to listen to them,” Hart said.
Iowa’s primary elections will be June 2. Five Republicans are seeking the nomination for Loebsack’s seat. Hart is the only Democrat on the primary ballot.
Hart will face her Republican challenger in the general election Nov. 3.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is encouraging residents to vote absentee. Ballot requests are available at https://www.clintoncountyelections.com/
Voters must be registered either Republican or Democrat to vote in Iowa primary elections. Voters can register or change their registrations https://www.clintoncountyelections.com/vote/register/
