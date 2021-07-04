CLINTON — LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow and Drew Albertsen were guest speakers Tuesday at the Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club June meeting in the George Curtis Mansion.
The men explained the new Prospect League, events at the stadium and the changes in baseball this year.
Anna Evans, librarian at the Camanche Public Library was presented a check for the Camanche summer reading program. Clinton Wa-tan-ye annually presents a check to either the Clinton, Camanche or Fulton libraries, said Jeanette Petersen.
Two scholarship winners, Abby Determan and Jakob North, were given scholarships to the colleges they will attend this fall and were represented at the dinner.
Julie Ramirez, LuAnn Farrell and Rosann Raymond were on the June committee.
The next meeting is July 6 at Corner Deli. Petersen will talk about past and future cruises. Julie Zenk will speak at the July 13 meeting at Happy Joe’s about wintering in Texas. On July 20, Sheila Stickel will talk on camping at the meeting at Corner Deli.
The July 27 meeting will be at the Village Apartments. Joan Borota, Linda North and Marilou Finn are on that committee.
