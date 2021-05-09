CLINTON — Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club met recently at the First Congregational Church. Roberta Dostal, Margo Rockrohr, Pat Milder and Vyrlee were in charge.
The group met weekly for many years but hadn't met since March of 2020 due to COVID. During in-person meetings everyone wears a mask and keeps socially distanced, said member Jeanette Petersen.
The next noon meetings will be Tuesday, May 11, at Happy Joes and May 28 at Corner Deli. The next evening meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, Camanche.
Wanda John, Pat Pfeifle and Ellen Cooley make up the May committee.
Plans continue or the convention this year in Clinton at the Wild Rose Casino Hotel Oct. 1, 2 and 3. The Spring District meeting will be Saturday, June 5, at Odell Public Library in Morrison, Illinois.
Volunteers are at the River Art Center each week, but have not started other events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.