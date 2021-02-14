CLINTON — Wagner Pharmacy and Integrated Health informed its customers this month that owners Tim and Nora Wright will divest ownership of their company effective March 29.
Family issues caused the Wrights to relocate to California a few months ago, said Tim Wright, pharmacist and owner of Wagner Pharmacy, in a Feb. 3 letter to customers. Sai Appalaneni, an independent pharmacist, will take over the business in March, Wright said.
"Nora and I would not be parting with a business with such rich a local history unless we had new ownership that would allow Wagner Pharmacy to continue to remain independent and serve our clientele in the same manner they're accustomed to," Wright wrote.
All employees will retain their jobs, Wright said.
Wagner closed its pharmacy at Medical Associates in December of 2018, faced with financial struggles brought on by the Affordable Care Act and Iowa's privatization of Iowa's Medicaid program, Wright said in a Clinton Herald letter to the editor at the time.
"It's not economically sustainable anymore," Tim Wright said in a Dec. 6, 2018 Clinton Herald article. The Wrights consolidated services at their North Second Street location.
Part of the blame lay with legislation meant to make healthcare more affordable, Tim Wright said in Dec. 2018. "The Affordable Care Act, yes, that was the primary catalyst.
"Reimbursements have steadily been going down," Tim said. "That's how they're making healthcare affordable."
Tim's father, Ed Wright, owned Wagner before Tim bought the business, said Nora Wright. At that time the company operated at two sites, one in the Medical Associates building and one in downtown Clinton. Tim and Nora expanded the business, opening an office in Fulton where Tim grew up, Nora said.
After a fire closed that location, Tim and Nora remodeled a KFC on North Second Street in Clinton, and that store became the main business location for Wagner Pharmacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.