CLINTON — With the help of Clinton High School's Synergy Program, the Clinton County Hometown Pride Committee created a Walk of Fame to give residents and visitors a glimpse of the historic individuals who planted their roots in Clinton County.
Without a permanent home, the Walk of Fame is making stops at various Clinton County locations, beginning with Citizens First Bank at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
The inaugural class of honorees included Felix Adler and Linda Luckstead in the fine arts category, Duke Slater in athletics, Charles Toney for professional achievement and Russell Volckmann, Artemus Gates and Henry Langrehr for military service.
Community members and city officials gathered at Citizens First for a ribbon-cutting Monday to open the exhibit of plaques recognizing the honorees.
Citizens First President and Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Forrest said the bank is pleased to host an exhibit that honors individuals who have contributed to the success of the community, people who have blazed the trail before us.
Gary DeLacy, Clinton School District superintendent, is interested in how people like those honored by the Walk of Fame can inspire local students, including students in the Synergy program who helped create the Walk of Fame.
"You can live in Clinton County and you can go on to do great things," DeLacy said. The Walk of Fame can inspire the county's youth to be a part of the community and make a difference in it, he said.
Councilman Gregg Obren said that the Walk of Fame has been a wonderful experience for him because of his interest in history. Obren is a founding member of the Gateway History Club.
Speaking for Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Obren said, "Scott is one of those guys that is going to promote anything that's Clinton and Clinton County."
Hometown Pride's Francis Boggus mentioned the Walk of Fame's three military honorees, Russell Volckmann, Henry Langrehr and Artemus Lamb Gates, recognizing the sacrifice that veterans make for their communities.
The Walk of Fame will be exhibited at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum from Dec. 5-15 and at the DeWitt library in January.
The Hometown Pride Committee hopes to give the Walk of Fame a permanent home when an appropriate venue, such as a visitor's center, presents itself.
