CLINTON - Plaques honoring seven Clintonians inducted into the inaugural class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame are now in display at the city's library.
The plaques will be displayed through April in the Clinton Public Library's main lobby, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Inductees include Felix Adler (Fine Arts), Duke Slater (Athletics), Russel Volckmann (Military), Artemus Gates (Military), Charles Toney (Professional Achievement), Henry Langrehr (Military), and Linda Luckstead (Fine Arts).
The Clinton County Walk of Fame project was created by the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee to offer residents and visitors an interesting and innovative way to showcase and appreciate the many historic individuals who planted their roots in Clinton County. The Committee also hopes the Walk of Fame will be inspirational, encouraging others to make a difference and to shed a positive light on Clinton County through their achievements.
Individuals were nominated in one or more of the following categories: Professional Achievement, Fine Arts, Military, Athletics, and Humanitarian Acts. Evaluation of the nominees is conducted by members of the Nomination Committee, with selection criteria including nominees’ achievements, impact on Clinton, and their ties to Clinton County.
