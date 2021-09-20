CLINTON — The MS Fest kept residents entertained for five hours Saturday on the riverfront.
Clinton's Multiple Sclerosis Support Group and the Bob Finch Memorial Fund presented the 2021 MS Fest and MS'issippi Walk-n-Roll in Riverview Park Saturday.
Live music began at 9:30 a.m. with The Beez. Later, Brooke Byam and the Daymakers, The Unidynes and The Mamiltons took the stage.
Zirkelbach donated an air mister to Randy Fuller, a local resident who builds and donates bag boards for silent auctions for MS. "He's done so many things for MS," said Zirkelbach's Tim Clark. "It's just a small thank you."
Hot food, snacks, live animals, face painting, balloon twisting, a car show and silent auction entertained and raised money to fight MS Saturday. The MS’issippi Walk “n” Roll 5K/3K Walk stretched along Clinton's Discovery Trail, beginning and ending at the band shell.
Proceeds from MS Fest will go to Bob Finch Memorial Fund and to the National MS Society-Upper Midwest Chapter.
The Finch Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides resources for local MS victims to help them pay for home modifications, adaptive equipment, and assistive technologies designed to let them maintain their independence and quality of life, organizers said.
Since its inception in 2018, the Finch Fund has funded $29,026.02 for projects supporting local MS patients.
The National MS Society is a 75-year-old nonprofit organization raising funds for research, promoting awareness and education, advocating on the state and national levels for legislation aimed at bettering the lives of those living with MS, local organizers said.
In 2021, the MS Society provided funds for a walk-in shower for a local MS victim. The MS’issippi Walk “n” Roll has donated in excess of $40,000 to the The National MS Society - Upper Midwest Chapter since 2015.
