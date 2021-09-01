CLINTON — Clinton will be the site of two walks on Sept. 18 to bring awareness and raise money in the fights against Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.
Both walks are on Clinton’s Discovery Trail along the Mississippi River.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
During the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, participants have the option to walk from home or join participants at NelsonCorp Field beginning at 8 a.m.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers that signify their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.
Co-Chairs Stacey Schroeder and Christine Hartman both have personal reasons why they volunteer and walk. Schroeder’s grandmother died in early 2020, and Hartman also has several loved ones who died or are living with the disease. Both women have been involved in the walk since it came back to the Clinton area in 2018.
This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising over $35,000 at the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.
All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Organizers ask that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask, per CDC guidelines around large outdoor events. Masks will be available on site.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
The day starts at 8 a.m. with registration for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at NelsonCorp Field, home of the Clinton LumberKings. The 2-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m., following a 9 a.m. presentation. Registered participants who generate $100 in pledges four weeks in advance receive a free T-shirt. Contact Megan Olsen at (563) 293-8056 or email mkolsen@alz.org for details.
MS Fest
The MS Walk will support area victims of multiple sclerosis, at Riverview Bandshell, and begins at 9 a.m. with registration for the MS’issippi Walk “n” Roll, a 3K/5K walk that begins at 10:30 a.m.
MS Fest combines a walk with some of the area’s best performers from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with The Beez, followed by Brooke Byam and the Daymakers, The Unidynes, and The Mamiltons. Those groups will play a mix of original and covers ranging from alt country to blues and indie rock.
The MS’issippi Walk-n-Roll promotes awareness of MS. Proceeds from the MS Fest go to The Finch Fund for local MS victims, with a portion donated to the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National MS Society. Funds are raised through sponsorships, commemorative clothing sales, donations, and the Jan Ottens Memorial silent auction, a rummage sale and 10 for $10 sales. The MS Fest is free to the public.
To register for the walk and/or order MS Fest attire, log on to www.thefinchfund.org or go to the @clintonmsfest Facebook page.
The MS Fest also includes children’s activities hosted by the Discovery Center, live animals to pet, food vendors and the Classic Car Show led by two area clubs, the Double I Antique Auto Club and the Clinton Area Rod Club. For more information about MS Fest contact Greg Fier at (563) 357-4311 or email gregdfier@gmail.com.
Music on the Avenue
At 2 p.m., the classic cars will parade to downtown Clinton where a special Music on the Avenue featuring the ZZ Top tribute band Eliminator will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Music on the Avenue is also free to the public. For more information contact Karen Rowell with the Downtown Clinton Alliance at (563) 321-2165 or email downtownclintonia@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.