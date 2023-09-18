CLINTON, Ia. - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Clinton residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 23.
What: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps support the Alzheimer’s Association’s critical research, care and support across Iowa. It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.ds
When: Saturday, September 23, 2023
Registration: 8 a.m.
Promise Garden Ceremony & Walk: 9 a.m.
Where: NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Dr, Clinton, IA 52732
Register and donate at alz.org/walk to get the most out of Walk day and support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Why: The Alzheimer’s Association and its volunteers and walk participants are fighting for a different future. For families facing the disease today, for more time, for treatments. Alzheimer’s research is closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s, but to get there, the Alzheimer’s Association needs Clinton to join them for the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 98,000 caregivers.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/walk to register and learn more.
