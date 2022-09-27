CLINTON – Clinton-area residents participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at NelsonCorp Field, and so far have raised $35,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
This year’s top team was Team Jackson County Walk, led by Team Captain and Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Sally Davies. That team raised over $8,000. The other top teams and walkers are:
· Team Clover Ridge Place, $4,000.
· Dana’s Team, led by Top Walker and Team Captain Dana Albaghdadi, $2,300 in honor of Dana’s mom, Jeanette, who is living with Alzheimer’s.
· Team Edward Jones – DeWitt, led by Team Captain Will Froeschle, $2,100.
· Team Clara’s Clan, led by Team Captain Jean Vicks, $2,100.
The Walk in Clinton will be followed by the Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.