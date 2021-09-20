CLINTON — Team Clover Ridge Place, led by Sally Davies, was the top team at Clinton’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at NelsonCorp Field, raising more than $6,500.
Walkers helped raise a total of $27,000 to support care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, organizers of Saturday’s event said.
Fundraising continues through the end of the year. Donations may be made at alz.org/walk.
Other top teams and walkers were the Jackson County Alzheimer’s Walks in Maquoketa and Bellevue, which raised nearly $5,000; His Crusaders led by Dorie Stoller, which raised $1,700; Clara’s Clan led by Jean Vicks, which raised over $1,400; and Gateway Travel & Cruise led by Stacey Schroeder, Co-Chair of the Walk, which raised over $1,300.
Saturday’s walkers planted flower-shaped spinners outside NelsonCorp Field as they walked to the riverfront. Orange flowers represented a world without Alzheimer’s, said Master of Ceremonies Chris Streets of MAC 94.7 FM radio.
Purple flowers represented those lost to Alzheimer’s, yellow represented someone supporting an Alzheimer’s patient and blue represented those living with the disease, Streets said.
The white flower represented the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. That’s the goal, said Streets – to find a way to survive.
The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 2. To register or donate, visit alz.org/walk.
