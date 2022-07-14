CLINTON – Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy had something important to show the Clinton School Board during its meeting Monday night: his new commercial driver’s license, commonly known as a CDL, that will allow him to drive a school bus.
“I know this is hard to believe, so I’m going to actually show evidence,” DeLacy joked. “I passed the written test on Friday, so I’ve got a permit.”
In an attempt to remedy a bus driver shortage in the district, the board unanimously approved the increase of driver sign-on and retention bonus amounts at last month’s meeting, but the increase hasn’t generated a fruitful response from the community. That led to DeLacy and other school employees including a teacher, custodian, paraeducator, and food service employee, to begin the process of obtaining a CDL so they can fill in as substitute drivers as needed.
Although this will help ease the shortage, DeLacy said a couple volunteers from the community to fill full-time positions are needed. DeLacy’s permit gives him the ability to drive an empty school bus at this point, but he hopes he and the other volunteers will complete the process of obtaining full CDL privileges by Aug. 23.
Clinton High School construction
Construction of the new high school is also making progress. DeLacy reported that the metal studs and framing of the third floor is 99% finished. HVAC piping and ductwork, electrical work, and the plumbing on the third floor are the contractors’ current areas of focus.
The second floor is about 85% complete, with that level’s drywall almost done.
Last month, DeLacy said, almost nothing on the first floor had been done. Now, that level is about 75% finished.
The board will visit the site again before its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 8.
Other matters addressed by the board include the purchase of a house located across from the site of the new school, at 731 S Ninth St. Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said it came at the cost of a dollar. After being checked for asbestos, the house will be demolished. The use of the site thereafter is still being discussed, but DeLacy suggested placing the statue of CHS graduate and football legend Duke Slater there.
The costs of breakfast and milk will increase 10 cents at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, as approved unanimously by the board. Director of Food Services Kayla Leu explained the need for increases is based on federal government subsidy program mandates and to cover district costs.
Also approved was a trip for the high school band to Orlando, Florida, from June 5-11, 2024. Since obtaining the board’s approval, Band Directors Patrick Brooks and Casey Turner will initiate fund-raising efforts.
A number of employee changes were approved as well.
Hired
Henry Murray, CHS Instructional Strategist II: BD/LD Teacher
Jacob Walker, CHS Instructional Strategist II: BD/LD Teacher
Alexander Torres, CHS World Language Teacher
Jacob Clark, CHS Social Studies Teacher
Allison Schultz, CMS At-Risk Teacher
Amy Rue, CMS Financial Literacy Teacher
Sally Shultz, CMS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher
Emma Ferguson, Bluff Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher
Charme Millard, Whittier/Jefferson K-5 Art Teacher and Elementary Art Teacher
Danny Vogel, CMS TLC-PLC Leader
Alyssa Kenney, CMS TLC-PLC Leader
Eric Brown, CMS TLC-Building Leadership Team Coordinator
Kellen Schneeberger, CHS TLC-PLC Leader
Nicholas Ball, Building Operator Pathway – Summer Custodian
Austin Carnes, Building Operator Pathway – Summer Custodian
Joseph Ebensberger, Building Operator Pathway – Summer Custodian
Steven Wheat, Plant Services Landscaper
Mitchell Haferbier, Summer Grounds
Praxides Ojeda, Bluff Paraeducator
Jeff Peasley, guest bus driver
Resignations
Chol Chagai, Student Adventures After School Program Project Director, effective July 29, 2022
Amber Baima, CMS At-Risk Teacher, effective as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Eric Leuders, CMS Social Studies Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Tonia Ernst, CMS Science Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Kathleen Benavides, CMS Language Arts Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Jacqueline Massat, CMS Instruction Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Lisa Toppert, CHS Family & Consumer Science Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Thaddeus Foust, CHS Instruction Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Aaron Westrum, CHS Language Arts Teacher and Drama Director, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year
Sheela Soto, After School Program Clerical Assistant
Kymberly Roling, Bluff Elementary Paraeducator
Termination
Amanda Brunson, CMS Paraeducator, effective June 24, 2022
