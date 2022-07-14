Clinton High School July 2022

Construction work continues at Clinton High School as shown Monday.

CLINTON – Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy had something important to show the Clinton School Board during its meeting Monday night: his new commercial driver’s license, commonly known as a CDL, that will allow him to drive a school bus.

“I know this is hard to believe, so I’m going to actually show evidence,” DeLacy joked. “I passed the written test on Friday, so I’ve got a permit.”

In an attempt to remedy a bus driver shortage in the district, the board unanimously approved the increase of driver sign-on and retention bonus amounts at last month’s meeting, but the increase hasn’t generated a fruitful response from the community. That led to DeLacy and other school employees including a teacher, custodian, paraeducator, and food service employee, to begin the process of obtaining a CDL so they can fill in as substitute drivers as needed.

Although this will help ease the shortage, DeLacy said a couple volunteers from the community to fill full-time positions are needed. DeLacy’s permit gives him the ability to drive an empty school bus at this point, but he hopes he and the other volunteers will complete the process of obtaining full CDL privileges by Aug. 23.

Clinton High School construction

Construction of the new high school is also making progress. DeLacy reported that the metal studs and framing of the third floor is 99% finished. HVAC piping and ductwork, electrical work, and the plumbing on the third floor are the contractors’ current areas of focus.

The second floor is about 85% complete, with that level’s drywall almost done.

Last month, DeLacy said, almost nothing on the first floor had been done. Now, that level is about 75% finished.

The board will visit the site again before its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 8.

Other matters addressed by the board include the purchase of a house located across from the site of the new school, at 731 S Ninth St. Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said it came at the cost of a dollar. After being checked for asbestos, the house will be demolished. The use of the site thereafter is still being discussed, but DeLacy suggested placing the statue of CHS graduate and football legend Duke Slater there.

The costs of breakfast and milk will increase 10 cents at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, as approved unanimously by the board. Director of Food Services Kayla Leu explained the need for increases is based on federal government subsidy program mandates and to cover district costs.

Also approved was a trip for the high school band to Orlando, Florida, from June 5-11, 2024. Since obtaining the board’s approval, Band Directors Patrick Brooks and Casey Turner will initiate fund-raising efforts.

A number of employee changes were approved as well.

Hired

Henry Murray, CHS Instructional Strategist II: BD/LD Teacher

Jacob Walker, CHS Instructional Strategist II: BD/LD Teacher

Alexander Torres, CHS World Language Teacher

Jacob Clark, CHS Social Studies Teacher

Allison Schultz, CMS At-Risk Teacher

Amy Rue, CMS Financial Literacy Teacher

Sally Shultz, CMS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher

Emma Ferguson, Bluff Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher

Charme Millard, Whittier/Jefferson K-5 Art Teacher and Elementary Art Teacher

Danny Vogel, CMS TLC-PLC Leader

Alyssa Kenney, CMS TLC-PLC Leader

Eric Brown, CMS TLC-Building Leadership Team Coordinator

Kellen Schneeberger, CHS TLC-PLC Leader

Nicholas Ball, Building Operator Pathway – Summer Custodian

Austin Carnes, Building Operator Pathway – Summer Custodian

Joseph Ebensberger, Building Operator Pathway – Summer Custodian

Steven Wheat, Plant Services Landscaper

Mitchell Haferbier, Summer Grounds

Praxides Ojeda, Bluff Paraeducator

Jeff Peasley, guest bus driver

Resignations

Chol Chagai, Student Adventures After School Program Project Director, effective July 29, 2022

Amber Baima, CMS At-Risk Teacher, effective as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Eric Leuders, CMS Social Studies Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Tonia Ernst, CMS Science Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Kathleen Benavides, CMS Language Arts Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Jacqueline Massat, CMS Instruction Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Lisa Toppert, CHS Family & Consumer Science Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Thaddeus Foust, CHS Instruction Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Aaron Westrum, CHS Language Arts Teacher and Drama Director, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year

Sheela Soto, After School Program Clerical Assistant

Kymberly Roling, Bluff Elementary Paraeducator

Termination

Amanda Brunson, CMS Paraeducator, effective June 24, 2022

