DIXON, Iowa - A spring volunteer Stewardship Workday will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon.
Join the Friends of the Wapsi Center and Wapsi River Center staff members for their annual Spring Volunteer Workday. The workday will focus on habitat cleanup and sprucing up the facilities for upcoming events. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Bring a water bottle, appropriate clothing, and work gloves. Afterward, enjoy light refreshments by the Friends of the Wapsi Center.
Call (563) 328-3286 to register. The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center is 6 miles south of Wheatland and one mile northwest of Dixon, Iowa by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.