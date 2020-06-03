CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to reinstate water shutoffs and utility late fees effective early July.
The resolution approved at Tuesday’s council meeting extends the water shut-off deadline for the April 2020 billing cycle to 4 p.m. July 2. The resolution says all disconnect and reconnect fees will be reinstated immediately after that date. The resolution also says all late fees for current and future utility billing will be reinstated going forward.
The City Council in April approved suspension of water shut offs by resolution. The resolution approved by the city in April extended the water shut-off deadline for the April 2020 billing cycle to 30 days after the state of emergency due to the pandemic is terminated.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said Tuesday that the city currently has around 20 individuals who have not paid the fees from the previous quarter. He said this is a pretty standard number for the city.
“In the governor’s (Kim Reynolds) last proclamation, she authorized the reinstatement of foreclosures and evictions as well as utility shutoffs,” Kida said. “So we’re giving people an additional 30 days from today. We will be sending out letters.”
The City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday in favor of the resolution. Councilman Marty Schnoor was absent.
