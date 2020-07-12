CLINTON — South Seventh Street will be closed north of Seventh Avenue South beginning July 20 due to work by the water company, the City of Clinton announced last week.
The street will close at 7 a.m. July 20 and will re-open by the end of the day Friday, July 24. During this time, on-street parking will be restricted in the area of the intersection.
All residents in the 600 block of South Seventh Street will have access to their properties. The Clinton engineering department asks that drivers use caution when traveling through the construction area.
Contact the engineering department at 563-244-3423 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.