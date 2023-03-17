CLINTON — Watercolors by Susan Walsh Harper are now being shown at the River Arts Center in Clinton.
A native of California, she recently relocated to Clinton and brings her talents to the area. Harper is a member of the California Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society, and the American Watercolor Society, winning awards along the way for her work.
This exhibit will be showing through May 6, with a reception for the artist from 1:30-4 p.m. March 26. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South, in downtown Clinton, and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Although she was always interested in the arts, she did not begin painting with watercolor until she retired. She is primarily self-taught, and has gained invaluable help from instructional DVDs and experimenting on her own.
This exhibit shows many portraits of children doing what they love, and she also exhibits animals, florals, seascapes, and landscapes, all of which capture the eye.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.