CLINTON - Good Friday will be observed this year by the Clinton Ministerial Association in a unique way as they present The Way of the Cross, an ecumenical event, on April 7.
The event has two portions, including a a walk from Christ Episcopal Church at 2100 N. Second St., to St. Boniface Church, 2520 Pershing Blvd., and a Good Friday Service featuring the Stations of the Cross.
The walk mirrors Jesus’ walk as he carried the cross to his final destination. Those who want to walk can gather at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal. The service starts at noon at St. Boniface. Responsive readings and prayer at each station allows for an immersive experience for the participants.
“Whether you walk with us, or join us at St. Boniface, walk the stations with us around the church or stay seated, we want to encourage you to join us for this moving event that is truly for all persons,” said Tamara Siburg, president of the Ministerial Association and pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
St. Boniface will be open at 10 a.m. with music beginning at 11:45 a.m. Clergy, lay ministers and staff from many churches and organizations across Clinton will be in attendance for the ecumenical event. For more information contact unitycenterclinton@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.