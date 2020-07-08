CLINTON — Pat Pollard, a longtime Clinton native and local adviser, has reached his 35th year as a wealth adviser.
Pollard has been in the financial service industry since 1985 and partnered with First Wealth Financial Group in 2016.
Pollard recalls the first conversation he had with Breton Williams, CEO and Wealth Advisor at First Wealth Financial Group: “I was looking for a partnership that provided the same values and independence. First Wealth provided that along with a great team of professionals – they have it all."
His professional goals are to help people achieve their goals of a happy and healthy retirement. During his free time, Pat and his wife, Lisa, enjoy spending time with their son, Andrew, who is married to Molly, and their children, Aiden and Alexis.
If you wish to congratulate Pat on this milestone or are looking for a second opinion on your financial future, call him at 242-7574 or send him an email at pat@firstwealthfinancialgroup.com
