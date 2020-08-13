CLINTON — It is a fact; tornadoes can happen any time of year across the Gateway Area. However, they typically occur during May and June, which are considered peak months for the weather phenomenon. But this year, there seemed to be a lack of tornadoes in the area, compared to years past.
Brian Pierce, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Quad Cities, said there are a variety of factors why tornado season was quiet. He said many times, the dynamics, did not come together often to produce a major tornado outbreak.
"First of all, you need warm moist air, and you need storm systems coming through the area," Pierce said. "More or less this Spring, a lot of these events were well south of us or well north of the area. So, without having major storm systems coming through the area, that kind of cuts down on the number of tornadoes you get."
Pierce said it is a rough guess, but typically this region, Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa, sees about 20 tornadoes for the year. So far, there were at least three weather events that included a confirmed tornado. The biggest event was on May 23., which the National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes, including one just south of Lost Nation, in Clinton County.
Pierce said the coronavirus pandemic was another factor that prevented them from being able to confirm every tornado across the area.
"Because of the pandemic that was going on, we were not going out actively doing surveys either this year," Pierce said. "Unless of course, it was a very obvious tornado that had a lot of local or regional interest, then we would have gone out. But we were not going out doing much in the way of surveying. The emergency managers were kind of our eyes on the ground and sending us back pictures. And then we would say yes or no if it was a tornado based on pictures of (the) damage."
Pierce said though the area had a lack of tornadoes, there were a lot of landspouts. He said they are technically the same thing, but landspouts tend to be much weaker than tornadoes. Pierce said it is a condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing, and there is no rotating updraft. He reiterated some of the data is not as accurate as years past because of the coronavirus.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Des Moines, there have been 23 tornadoes so far this year across the Hawkeye State. But, in 2019, Iowa had a total of 57 tornadoes. On average, the state sees roughly 48 tornadoes.
Regardless of the lack of tornadoes, weather forecasters say people must know the right safety precautions to take when severe weather threatens. It is worth mentioning that tornadoes can occur this time of year, especially if there is a lot of fluctuation in the air masses, as the summer slowly fades into fall across the Gateway area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.