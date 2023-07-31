CLINTON — An EF-0 tornado with estimated wind peaks of 75 mph touched down in Clinton on Friday night, causing sporadic tree damage before dissipating after crossing the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service on Monday released details on that tornado as well as one near Andrew, Iowa that formed during storms Friday night.
The tornado in Clinton touched down at 9:16 p.m. near Seventh Avenue North and Fourth Street, was on the ground for two minutes and had a path length of 1.44 miles. The tornado caused sporadic tree damage, including damage to several large trees on the Clinton County Courthouse lawn.
The tornado was captured on webcam video at the riverfront, where it moved a boat docked near the Candlelight Inn before crossing the Mississippi River and dissipating near Fulton, Illinois.
No injuries were reported.
The tornado in Andrew was rated an EF-1, with estimated peak winds of 90 mph. According to the NWS, the tornado was spotted by a TV6 employee as the tornado crossed U.S. 61 near Andrew.
According to the NWS, very hot and humid air in place across eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and far northeast Missouri interacted with a southward moving frontal boundary and disturbance aloft, setting the stage for development and organization of severe thunderstorms across the region.
Storms initially formed from north central Iowa into southern Wisconsin along the frontal boundary, and slowly worked south into the hot, humid air in place across the region. As storms arrived across east central Iowa, they began producing winds around 70 mph across the U.S. 20 corridor. Another storm to the south further intensified, and began producing winds of more than 80 mph as it tracked along the U.S. 30 corridor. This impacted the northern suburbs of Cedar Rapids into Clinton.
Due to the strong nature of the storms, cold air was able to rush out well east and south ahead of them; this produced wind gusts around 60-70 mph as it progressed into northwest Illinois, the NWS reported.
