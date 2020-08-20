DAVENPORT — For the past 10 days, the National Weather Service has been compiling and updating data detailing the path of the Aug. 10 windstorm and the damage it left behind.
The latest information, released Thursday, includes information about how the storm impacted Clinton County after it swept across the state.
The NWS said the storm, known as a derecho, produced widespread straight-line winds; a swath of damage from Benton County, through portions of Linn, Jones, Cedar, and Clinton counties, is consistent with intermittent straight-line winds ranging from 100-130 miles per hour.
Maximum estimated winds at around 140 miles per hour caused extensive damage to an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. The NWS noted that straight-line winds of that magnitude are equivalent to an EF3 tornado. The maximum measured unofficial wind gust was 126 miles per hour at Atkins in Benton County.
The National Weather Services described the storm as a once-in-a-decade occurrence in this region. Other notable derechos occurred in 1998 and 2011.
"What is unique about this event, making it even more extreme, is the long duration of the high winds," the NWS report states. "Many locations experienced sustained high winds and damaging gusts for 30 to 45 minutes."
Storms initially developed in northern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota early in the morning, and quickly intensified as they moved east into Iowa. The storms quickly became severe in western Iowa, and produced damaging winds near and around the Des Moines metro area, the NWS reports.
"At this point, storms began to tap into an extremely unstable environment, and began producing more widespread wind damage as they tracked through Eastern Iowa," the report reads. "The most extreme winds, estimated at 110-140 mph, destroyed or damaged numerous outbuildings, barns, grain bins, homes, mobile homes, apartment buildings, trees, and power poles in parts of Benton, Linn, Jones, Cedar, and Clinton counties."
Several homes, apartment complexes, and businesses in Cedar Rapids sustained damage consistent with 130-140 mph winds. Radio transmission towers in Marion and Clinton collapsed due to winds estimated around 130 miles per hour. Winds gusts of 80-100 miles per hour were common as the line of storms moved through the Quad-City area and then through northwest Illinois.
Also noted in the report were power outages reported throughout the state.
Alliant serves 19,269 customers in Clinton County. More than 15,900 Clinton County customers were without power Aug. 12, according to Alliant Energy’s web site. As of Thursday, 12 Clinton County residences still were without power, according to the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.