CLINTON — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for overnight Sunday, predicting two or more inches of snow for eastern Iowa north of U.S. Highway 30.
Mixed precipitation is expected to begin early Monday morning along Interstate 80, spreading to the northeast during the remainder of the morning and afternoon.
On Monday, there is a moderate potential for 1 inch or more of snow and sleet accumulation along I-80, NWS said, and a high potential for 2 or more inches north of highway 30.
Farther north, near Vinton in Iowa and Galena in Illinois, the storm may bring up to 4 inches of snow, NWS said.
Another storm system may bring accumulating snow late Wednesday night into Thursday across eastern Iowa, NWS said, though it's too early to predict amounts with that system.
