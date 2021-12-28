UPDATED STORY POSTED AT 1:30 P.M.
MOLINE, Ill. — Doppler radar and surface observations at noon today showed a 15-mile wide band of heavy snow from Dubuque to east of Moline. This band of snow was moving east and will move across northwest Illinois early this afternoon.
Visibility will be greatly reduced to about a quarter mile in this snow band, with snowfall rates more than an inch an hour.
Roads, bridges and overpasses will be slick and hazardous with snow and ice accumulations. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses, the NWS says.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Gateway area through 6 p.m. today. Iowa counties under the weather advisory are Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn, Jones, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott. Illinois counties include Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau and Putnam.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov.
