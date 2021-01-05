CLINTON — The Sawmill Museum recently launched its Mississippi River webcam, which allows residents to watch the river from the North Bridge on Iowa 136 to Lock and Dam 13 near Eagle Point Park.
The webcam is oriented to capture barges, boats and migratory birds, said Matt Parbs, director of the Sawmill Museum, though currently the view is a giant white slate of ice and snow.
“In late January, we received a call from Craig Herold in Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Parbs said. “His vision is to install webcams along the Upper Mississippi, his old stomping grounds. So his philanthropy is helping museums install and operate the webcam. Then the pandemic and derecho hit causing some delays,” Parbs said.
In May, Lectronics installed the webcam, a slightly outside-the-norm project. “While a nature-viewing webcam is a new project for them, it’s no different than a security system,” Parbs said. “So putting a camera 25 feet in the air facing away from people wasn’t all that was different.”
The existing internet wasn’t fast enough to fully capture the image quality of the webcam, Parbs said. “The blessing of the webcam is it pushed us to upgrade our internet. The process was delayed, of course, by the derecho. Crazy times.”
“Now we have our internet strength at a level that can run a webcam, multiple exhibits, the office and our meeting room at the same time,” Parbs said.
Herold has funded multiple cameras along the river in memory of his family, Parbs said. The Sawmill’s webcam is in honor of Forrest and Doris Herold, Craig’s brother and sister-in-law.
Other Herold cameras are at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha and Dubuque’s River Museum.
The webcam can be viewed at thesawmillmuseum.org/rivercam.
The Sawmill Museum, at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
