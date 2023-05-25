BELLEVUE — This month’s edition of “Wednesdays are Possible” is on the road again, celebrating entrepreneurial energies, successes and challenges throughout Jackson County.
Innovate 120, in partnership with the Jackson County Economic Alliance, will host the June meeting at River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue from 4-5:30 p.m. June 7.
Special guest for this month is Jacynda Smith, founder and CEO of TYME. After settling in Bellevue as a cosmetologist, her career took an unexpected turn towards entrepreneurship. Her curiosity and desire to help the women in her salon chair led her to create the TYME Iron Pro, her first invention in the hair care industry.
Since its inception in 2012, Smith has made Bellevue the headquarters of her nationally recognized brand and has taken many twists and turns on her entrepreneurial journey.
Learn more about her journey, from obtaining a patent to becoming a CEO, and ultimately using her DIY entrepreneurial spirit to build confidence in women across the country, and how she did it all from her home in Bellevue.
Last month’s event event took the group members to Preston, where they heard from Plastics Unlimited family founders, the Kieffers.
