CLINTON — At the request of YWCA Clinton, Mayor Scott Maddasion proclaimed the third week of October Domestic Violence Awareness month.
The YWCA Week Without Violence is a nationwide campaign that highlights practical, sustainable alternatives to violence in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities, said the YWCA in a press release.
For more than 20 years, YWCAs across the nation have set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence. This year the event will focus on gender-based violence, which includes violence against an intimate partner, sexual assault, trafficking and harassment.
On Tuesday, YWCA Clinton will have a luminary lighting event at 5:30 p.m. Each luminary represents a child that is homeless because of domestic violence.
The YWCA will also have a a virtual panel discussion about ending violence against woman and will launch social media campaigns.
For more information, visit ywcaclinton.org or visit their Facebook page.
