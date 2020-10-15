YWCA Development and Marketing Director Gabriella Torres accepts a proclamation from Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion

YWCA Development and Marketing Director Gabriella Torres accepts a signed Proclamation from Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion after reading it during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The Proclamation declares Oct. 18-24 a Week Without Violence.

 Winona Whitaker | Clinton Herald

CLINTON — At the request of YWCA Clinton, Mayor Scott Maddasion proclaimed the third week of October Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The YWCA Week Without Violence is a nationwide campaign that highlights practical, sustainable alternatives to violence in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities, said the YWCA in a press release.

For more than 20 years, YWCAs across the nation have set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence. This year the event will focus on gender-based violence, which includes violence against an intimate partner, sexual assault, trafficking and harassment.

On Tuesday, YWCA Clinton will have a luminary lighting event at 5:30 p.m. Each luminary represents a child that is homeless because of domestic violence.

The YWCA will also have a a virtual panel discussion about ending violence against woman and will launch social media campaigns.

For more information, visit ywcaclinton.org or visit their Facebook page.

