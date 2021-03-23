CLINTON — Clinton’s Public Works Department is evaluating the need for weekly recycling pickup.
In order to determine if weekly recycling may be feasible, two routes have been selected to complete a trial period for weekly recycling pickup.
The trial period will be from April 1 until June 30, 2021.
The two routes that will be able to test out weekly recycling pickup will be the Tuesday and Thursday routes.
Residents with Tuesday and Thursday collection are encouraged to place their recycling bin out for pickup every week from April 1 until June 30, 2021.
Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144, option 3, option 3, with any questions on this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.