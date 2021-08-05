AMES — Sierra Wegener, a Clinton County 4-H member, was awarded the Glen and Mary Jo Mente 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony in Ames.
Over 85 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $127,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony July 11 in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. Over 300 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 49 Iowa counties and who have a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Wegener is the daughter of Joni and Jason Wegener. Wegener plans to attend Iowa State University to study animal science. She credits her time showing livestock in 4-H with helping her to determine her desired career path as she discovered her passion for animal agriculture. Wegener is also thankful for the skills she gained during her time in 4-H, including leadership, responsibility and time management.
“The experiences I have gained through 4-H have taught me many valuable life lessons that I will be able to utilize in my future endeavors,” said Wegener. “4-H has influenced my college choice as well as my educational, career, and personal goals because of the opportunities and activities that I have participated in over the years.”
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Glen and Mary Jo Mente have established this scholarship for a graduating high school senior who has been active in leadership roles in 4-H as well as in their school and community. Applicants must reside in Muscatine, Clinton or Cedar counties and plan to attend Iowa State University.
