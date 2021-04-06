FULTON, Ill. — Wendy Ottens will serve as Fulton's next mayor, according to unofficial election results.
Ottens defeated challenger Kevin Wright in the race for city mayor, according to unofficial Whiteside County election results from Tuesday’s consolidated election. Current Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens did not run for reelection.
Wendy Ottens received 318 votes, which is over 67% of the vote. Wright received 156 votes, just under 33% of the vote. Voter turnout was over 19% for the mayoral race.
“I am kind of surprised at the turnout,” Wendy Ottens said. “I think it was really good for this type of an election because sometimes this one isn’t the best turnout. But I was pleased with that. I had lots of support throughout the community and they showed me tonight. So I’m excited to start my job.”
Wendy Ottens believes she will be a good fit for mayoral position, she said. While she has a lot of learn, she has the time and energy that will be needed for the next few years, she said. There are several important impending city hires on which Ottens wants to concentrate, she said.
“I will be there for them,” she said of her commitment to Fulton residents. “They put me in place and it is my job to represent them. They are not to be afraid to call me or get ahold of me or stop in the office at any time. I will be available. I will be an available representative of what they have chosen.“
Alderman Paul Banker won reelection in Ward 4 in the only contested aldermanic race. Banker received 112 votes, which was about 60% of the vote. Challenger Teresa Decker received 74 votes, which is just under 40% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Alderwoman Sue Van Kampen ran unopposed and will retain her Third Ward seat, according to unofficial results. Van Kampen received 72 votes.
Harley Hunt ran unopposed in the Second Ward and received 60 votes.
There was no candidate for alderman in Ward 1 or for city clerk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.