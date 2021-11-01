MT. CARROLL, Ill. — Ten West Carroll FFA members attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, last month.
Dalton Duggan, Allison Duggan, Caitlyn Stingley, Aubrey Wurster, Paige Armstrong, Elliana Harding, Kaelia Burns, Ciara Henson, Miranda Floming and Ashlyn Foster stopped at the Illinois State University Research Farm for a guided tour of the beef and hog facilities on their way to the Oct. 27-30 national convention, said FFA Advisor Don Mathey.
The FFA members toured the Anderson Apple Orchards and Ozark Fisheries before attending the opening session of the convention which featured USDA Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsak and National FFA Advisor Dr James Woodard.
The keynote speaker was Courtenay Dehoff, television host Fancy Lady Cowgirl. A Chapter meal at the Outback Steakhouse was followed by a visit to Haunted Acres to celebrate Halloween, Mathey said.
West Carroll FFA attended the National Agricultural Career Expo and FFA Mega Mall in the Indiana Convention Center Thursday and saw Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Thursday evening.
On Friday, the FFA students attended leadership sessions and visited the National Agricultural Career Expo and FFA Mega Mall, Mathey said. On the way home, the group toured the Indianapolis Speedway.
Lena-Winslow, Polo, Eastland and West Carroll travelled together to Indianapolis on a Tri State Charter bus. Nearly 55,000 FFA members from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, attended the convention, Mathey said.
