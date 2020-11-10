MT. CARROLL, Ill. — The West Carroll FFA Chapter sponsored the John Boelkens Memorial Blood Drive for the American Red Cross Nov. 6 at the Church of God in Mt Carroll.
Boelkens, an American Red Cross blood donor and volunteer, passed away in August 2020 at an age of 78, said Christina Polk, West Carroll agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. Boelkens donated more than 110 pints of blood during his lifetime.
The drive collected 69 units from 78 presenting donors. Elizabeth Hartman from the Church of God and Danielle Skowronski of the American Red Cross coordinated the blood drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.