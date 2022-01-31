SAVANNA, Ill. — West Carroll High School FFA members Ciara Henson, Adrianna Barragan, Elliana Harding, Miranda Floming, Harrison Morgan, Kyaria Kerkove, Caitlyn Stingley, Ashlyn Foster, and McKenzie Ballard attended the Illinois FFA Association’s FFA “Ground Zero Conference” held Jan. 28-29 at Western Illinois University.
The conference is geared toward freshman and sophomore agriculture students/FFA members. There were six breakout sessions spread over the conference that included Building Connections, My Roots, Opportunities in FFA, Goal Setting, Defining Success and Our Brand of Leadership.
The conference taught members about passions, purposes, goal-setting, taking advantage of opportunities and values.
The FFA mission statement is to develop each FFA member’s potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.