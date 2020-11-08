MOUNT CARROLL — The West Carroll FFA Varsity Agronomy Team won the Section I FFA Virtual Agonomy CDE Nov. 4.
Hosted by Warren, Illinois FFA, the contest tested students in four areas: agronomy, identifying weeds, identifying crop seeds and identifying machinery, said West Carroll FFA Advisor Don Mathey in a press release last week.
West Carroll's scored 244 to win the contest against 9 other schools. River Ridge finished second with 214, and Eastland followed with 177.
Team members for West Carroll were Olivia Charles, Maddie Dauphin, Lakin Getz, Faith Hovious and Lily O'Connor.
West Carroll placed five members in the top 10. Charles placed first with 89 points. Getz was second with 85 points. Rice finished third with 83 points. Dauphin took fifth place with 70 points, and Izzy Fredericks was eighth with 67 points.
