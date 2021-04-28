SAVANNA, Ill. — The West Carroll FFA Chapter received help from many sources last weekend when planting its FFA plot.
The Ron Getz family and Terry Charles family helped plant the West Carroll FFA plot on April 24. The Getz Family provided spring tillage and the Charles family planted the plot.
Carroll Service Company donated anhydrous ammonia and plow-down fertilizer put down last fall. Carroll Service Company also donated the corn seed, FS Invasion FS 5594X. The crop herbicide will be donated by Syngenta Ross Thompson is the Syngenta representative.
Proceeds from the plot are used for FFA leadership conventions and conferences throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.